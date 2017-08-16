Bryan Manley: As SOS closes, we’ve lost an old friend

Re “The end of an era: SOS Club is sold” (Front page, Sept. 8, 2016): I paid my last respects to a dear friend of over 40 years yesterday. It’s amazing how many memories fill your mind as you think back over the totality of a relationship. Through this friend I was introduced to so many people who have become lifelong friends as well. My friend became a huge part of my family and was constantly providing fantastic experiences for all of us. Each of my children were afforded first-time employment because of my friend. My friend even employed me for a period of time, allowing me the opportunity to grow and appreciate the business world.
Then there was the social aspect. Great parties, sporting events and a guest list of some amazingly successful and well-known people. To have had the opportunity to be a part of these activities has been truly exceptional. It has been a wonderful association, one I will never forget.
So my old friend, the Sportsmen of Stanislaus (SOS) Club, I bid you adieu. While I shed some tears, every time I think of you I will smile as the good times come flooding back. Bob Hope’s famous closing line was never more appropriate: “Thanks for the memories.”
Bryan Manley, Modesto
