Claire Foster: If Trump on Autism spectrum, we should all pray for him

Turlock advances in NorCal Open Division volleyball

Turlock High School advanced to the CIF Northern California Open Division volleyball semifinals with a 25-16, 13-25, 25-23, 17-25, 15-12 victory over Menlo (Atherton) on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, at Turlock High’s Bulldog Arena. (jcortez@modbee.com)