Claire Foster: If Trump on Autism spectrum, we should all pray for him

August 16, 2017 10:36 AM

In August 2016 I wrote a letter asking if Donald Trump might be on the Autism spectrum with Asperger’s Syndrome. Several times recently I have read and heard comments that our president is mentally ill. Far from it.

However, I believe he is handicapped by a genetic condition that is exhibited by his behavior .The majority of persons with Asperger’s are highly intelligent and lead very successful lives. In the challenging position he now finds himself, we should all pray for him. To borrow a phrase I first heard in Minnesota, “blind Ole Olsen can see that there is something not quite right there.”

Claire Foster, Hughson

