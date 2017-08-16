Letters to the Editor

Maryann Spikes: City and county need to make sure displaced tenants aren’t harmed

August 16, 2017 10:22 AM

Re “Dogs in padlocked Modesto apartments lead to confrontation with building manager” (Page 3A, Aug. 15): I normally love Kevin Valine’s articles and appreciate his coverage of issues faced by people experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness. In this article, though, I wish he had mentioned these facts closer together: 1) There had been no legal eviction, 2) The move-out date (though not a legal eviction) was Aug. 14, and padlocks were up on the doors on Aug. 13.

I appreciate that he mentioned hearing barking dogs when he knocked, and the dogs were well cared for by tenants. But, I wish he had mentioned all perspectives rather than letting the readers’ imaginations run wild with “someone in the building.”

I am hopeful the city and county are successful in placing these folks in habitable housing with compassionate landlords, and if it does move toward legal eviction that the city and county will ensure that it does not mar any tenant’s credit or rent history.

Maryann Spikes, Modesto

