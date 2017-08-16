Letters to the Editor

Terry Easton: Some city offices are A+, others are flunking out

August 16, 2017 10:07 AM

Maybe I am expecting too much. Maybe not.

In recent weeks I spoke with Jody at Modesto’s public information to discuss a problem with Neighborhood Preservation not taking action on a neighborhood issue. Jody was very helpful and even called me back the next day to let me know what she had done. She and her office get an A+.

Two days later a representative of Neighborhood Preservation called and told me I should call the Abandoned Vehicles department. They get a big fat D- because I believe my call to Jody prompted their call. My call to Abandoned Vehicles produced the usual “leave-a-message” response. It’s now more than a week since the call and still no action nor acknowledgment. So far they are getting an F for their lack of communication.

In my 40-plus years working in business offices, it was always policy to respond to “customers” calls promptly. Such seems not to be the case with Modesto city offices. If you think government offices are not “businesses,” I would beg to differ.

Terry Easton, Modesto

