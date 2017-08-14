Justin Krum: Don’t throw successful solar out with Suniva

As a company heavily involved in the solar manufacturing industry, my company, 1st Light Energy, Inc., would suffer an incredible loss should the Suniva Section 201 case be brought forward to the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC). My business, and many others would be forced to close multiple locations and lay off many employees.
Even in 2017, we are still in the beginning stages of solar. There is still very much room to expand the solar industry; this case would be a tremendous set back.
1st Light Energy started as a small business and I used a home-grown foundation to expand. I would hate to see my efforts, and those of many others, thrown away. Solar helps us be energy self-sufficient instead of letting it go to waste.
I ask that you take a closer look at our options. Doubling the price of the solar panels to make up for the loss of two companies would make it extremely difficult for my business and many, many others. It does the economy no good to have those who have striven to enhance it make up for someone else’s loss. I am asking you to reconsider and, in doing so, carefully review the effect on our planet.
Justin Krum, President and CEO, 1st Light Energy, Inc., Manteca
Comments