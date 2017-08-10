Kristopher Pierce: Like Daniel, Christians shouldn’t bow to society’s false idols

Our pastor has been preaching through the Book of Daniel. Daniel and his three friends were taken by force to Babylon. Despite their circumstances, they remained faithful to God while living among pagans.
What many are calling “Post-Christian America” is an opportunity to reach a culture that is like Babylon in many ways. American culture is more pagan than Christian now, and this means Christians must have the biblical mindset that we’re exiles and pilgrims in the world. We are called to seek the good of our neighbors and to pray for them to come to know the Lord, but we should not expect to always be affirmed and celebrated as virtuous citizens.
Daniel and his friends were good citizens until they were asked to bow to false gods and they refused. The early church changed the world for the better, but were often hated and maligned for their faith in God. The fact that we are Americans doesn’t exempt us from persecution. America may be a free land, but like Babylon, it is captive to many false spiritualities. I pray that, by God’s grace, we’ll remain faithful when we are asked to bow to these cultural idols.
Kristopher Pierce, Turlock
