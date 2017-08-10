Joe Nance: If those who break the law don’t pay the price, who will?

Re: “State’s courts must stop punishing the poor for being poor” (Page 1B, July 30). I’m not questioning the data in the op-ed, but that is only the last half of the real situation. The writer made absolutely no comments at all about why these individuals are in the financial situation they’re experiencing. Our elected officials passed these traffic laws, police officers enforce them and judges apply the law, including fines and fees.
These drivers wouldn’t be in this financial situation if they hadn’t made the bad decisions (personal choice) to break the laws (speeding, running stop signs, etc). Some of them compounded their problems by not paying or making arrangements to pay their fines and some didn’t appear in court. When one makes a bad decision, the results are usually some negative consequences. Does personal responsibility mean anything?
Do you really think lowering fines will help this situation? This will decrease state revenues and then elected officials will come up with other taxes and or fees to make it up.
I would like to ask that when you print opinions like these that you tell both sides of the story. A lot of people don’t like the phrase “fair and balanced,” but how else can any of us make a sound decision with only part of the story.
Joe Nance, Turlock
Editori’s note: The op-ed was written by Gregory Boyle, a Jesuit priest in Los Angeles who works with the poor. The Bee prints and posts op-eds from many writers, usually offering only the writer’s point of view. Those with opposing viewpoints are usually provided an opportunity to rebut the argument through an op-ed or letter to the editor.
