Mark Tury: Modesto’s first-responders are my heroes, but the helmet saved my life

Made it three-fourths of the way through the roundabout at Floyd and Roselle and then she pulled out in front of me in her red sedan. Safest option on my red Harley-Davidson Street Glide was a panic brake and turning the forks to the left. Laid her down hard, but not much damage to the bike.
Broken ankle, severe back strain and road rash for me. I was lucky, but I was only going about 10 mph.
Good Samaritans saw to my comfort as I awoke from semi-consciousness. Thank you Modesto fire and police departments. Thank you paramedics. All first-responders did an excellent job caring for me. They are my heroes. Thank you Bell Helmets for your DOT certified helmets. Nasty gash on helmet.
The lady who caused this has no idea what she put in motion as she went merrily on her way. This happened at 9:30 a.m. After enjoying all the comforts of the Kaiser ER, I got home at 3 p.m.
So, all you bikers wearing those China-made brittle plastic and styrofoam skull caps with no DOT rating are asking for trouble. They look “cool,” or “bad ass.” TBI (traumatic brain injury) is your result should you fall.
Mark Tury, Modesto
