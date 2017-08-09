Linda Mayo: Laura’s Law will help, if supervisors will only pass it

My sincere gratitude to all the people of our community who have given support for Laura’s Law implementation in Stanislaus County. I also want to recognize Ken Carlson and The Modesto Bee for the extensive news coverage you have provided during our advocacy. I couldn’t be more proud of our Laura’s Law Advocacy Team who worked tirelessly to bring a law into effect that can provide services for our seriously mentally who are unable to recognize their need for treatment and refuse to engage in it.
Each member of the team donated so much time, energy and their own money to reach out to our community and our board of supervisors. We have done everything we could possibly do to prove to our community leaders how much this county needs Laura’s Law and provide evidence of its success. I have satisfaction that we have left no stone unturned. It is now in the hands of the decision makers. I pray they will make the right decision to give hope to these lost souls and the families who suffer with them. God bless you all.
Linda Mayo, Modesto
Comments