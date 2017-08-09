Thomas H. Barnewolt: Republicans finally have a healthcare plan, let Canada do it

The Republican Senate, at the request of President Trump, has developed a new healthcare plan worthy of consideration for all Americans. The Republican Congress decided to abandon the Obama healthcare plan as a guide for the new Republican crapcare plan. They looked into the Canadian approach to healthcare and incorporated it into the new Republican crapcare plan.
Canadian healthcare is considered one of the better plans in the world. The new plan, if approved, would work like this. The plan has a one-time upfront fee of $400 for each healthcare recipient. A crapcare packet will be issued to each insured person. When healthcare is required, the insured will find in the packet a paid one-way bus ticket to Canada along with the message, “Goodbye and good health” from your President and the Republican Congress.
Thomas H. Barnewolt, Escalon
