Ken Oyer: Stanislaus libraries are counting on voters to keep them open

My wife, Jackie, and I are supporting Measure S on the November ballot. It is a renewal of an existing 1/8th cent sales tax to support libraries in Stanislaus County that has been in effect since 1995.
This small sales tax has kept libraries open through hard financial times. On several occasions, Stanislaus County voters, by more than a two-thirds margin, have voted to retain the tax because they realize the importance of libraries. When I have an opportunity to speak with voters about Measure S, there are three points I stress in my attempt to educate them.
First, this is not a new tax! We have been paying it for over 20 years. Second, I work to make sure voters realize 88 percent of library funding comes from this tax. Without this funding, all of the small branches would surely close. Modesto’s main branch and Turlock’s branch might survive, but with severely restricted hours of service.
My biggest fear is that people will not vote in the 2017 mid-year election and Measure S could be defeated. Measure S needs two-thirds voter approval.
Ken Oyer, Modesto
Comments