Letters to the Editor

Ken Oyer: Stanislaus libraries are counting on voters to keep them open

August 09, 2017 11:31 AM

My wife, Jackie, and I are supporting Measure S on the November ballot. It is a renewal of an existing 1/8th cent sales tax to support libraries in Stanislaus County that has been in effect since 1995.

This small sales tax has kept libraries open through hard financial times. On several occasions, Stanislaus County voters, by more than a two-thirds margin, have voted to retain the tax because they realize the importance of libraries. When I have an opportunity to speak with voters about Measure S, there are three points I stress in my attempt to educate them.

First, this is not a new tax! We have been paying it for over 20 years. Second, I work to make sure voters realize 88 percent of library funding comes from this tax. Without this funding, all of the small branches would surely close. Modesto’s main branch and Turlock’s branch might survive, but with severely restricted hours of service.

My biggest fear is that people will not vote in the 2017 mid-year election and Measure S could be defeated. Measure S needs two-thirds voter approval.

Ken Oyer, Modesto

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

These would-be robbers were not ready for store workers' aggressive reaction

These would-be robbers were not ready for store workers' aggressive reaction 0:47

These would-be robbers were not ready for store workers' aggressive reaction
Watch bike ride across beautiful Sacramento landscape for a good cause 1:44

Watch bike ride across beautiful Sacramento landscape for a good cause
Head straight into this burning home in Rocklin. See what it takes to battle a blaze 3:19

Head straight into this burning home in Rocklin. See what it takes to battle a blaze

View More Video