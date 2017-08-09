Letters to the Editor

Daniel Marsh: Marijuana legalization costs will be high, so taxing sales is a good idea

August 09, 2017 10:20 AM

The city of Modesto will have Measure T on the November ballot for voters to approve a 10 percent sales tax on legal retail sales of cannabis or marijuana sold within the city limits. I hope voters approve this measure for a few simple reasons. It would help insure that city services like for fire, police and everything else would have less chance of being impacted. Also, other taxes would not have to be increased.

It is surprising that other cities around Stanislaus County aren’t proposing such sales taxes. We must prepare for the implementation of legal sales of marijuana in a way that would lessen the impact on local governments. Regulation costs may be very high to start. Vote yes on Measure T in November.

Daniel Marsh, Modesto

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch BASE jumpers leap (illegally) off Yosemite peaks

Watch BASE jumpers leap (illegally) off Yosemite peaks 0:33

Watch BASE jumpers leap (illegally) off Yosemite peaks
Krispy Kreme’s famous glazed doughnuts to go dark to mark solar eclipse 1:27

Krispy Kreme’s famous glazed doughnuts to go dark to mark solar eclipse
These would-be robbers were not ready for store workers' aggressive reaction 0:47

These would-be robbers were not ready for store workers' aggressive reaction

View More Video