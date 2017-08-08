Letters to the Editor

Linda Meyer: Recognizing racial differences doesn’t make anyone a racist

August 08, 2017 1:44 PM

I am totally sick of hearing the term “racist.” What is a racist? According to what you read in the papers, or see on TV, if you look cross-eyed at protesters or talk about the Wall between us and Mexico, you are a racist. That term does not apply to everyone, but it has become the norm.

Let’s get it straight. There are three races in the world: Caucasoid, Negroid, Mongoloid. Some say five: Mongoloid (Asian and American Indian); Caucasoid (European); Australoid (Australian and Oceanic); Negroid (east African) and Capoid (southern African). The rest of the people are mixed.

So let’s drop the term “racist” when people don’t agree with someone else. That especially goes for the media.

Linda Meyer, Sonora

Editor’s note: The classification of human racial groups, developed in the 18th century, has now been largely disputed through modern research.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Zip line right into adventure and a wonderful view of Lake Tahoe at Heavenly resort

Zip line right into adventure and a wonderful view of Lake Tahoe at Heavenly resort 0:51

Zip line right into adventure and a wonderful view of Lake Tahoe at Heavenly resort
Suspect in attempted burglary at Rocklin home caught very clearly on camera 0:31

Suspect in attempted burglary at Rocklin home caught very clearly on camera
Police search for this jogger who knocked woman into road 0:40

Police search for this jogger who knocked woman into road

View More Video