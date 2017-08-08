Linda Meyer: Recognizing racial differences doesn’t make anyone a racist

I am totally sick of hearing the term “racist.” What is a racist? According to what you read in the papers, or see on TV, if you look cross-eyed at protesters or talk about the Wall between us and Mexico, you are a racist. That term does not apply to everyone, but it has become the norm.
Let’s get it straight. There are three races in the world: Caucasoid, Negroid, Mongoloid. Some say five: Mongoloid (Asian and American Indian); Caucasoid (European); Australoid (Australian and Oceanic); Negroid (east African) and Capoid (southern African). The rest of the people are mixed.
So let’s drop the term “racist” when people don’t agree with someone else. That especially goes for the media.
Linda Meyer, Sonora
Editor’s note: The classification of human racial groups, developed in the 18th century, has now been largely disputed through modern research.
