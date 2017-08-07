Letters to the Editor

Larry Dovichi: Bee’s editorial page just won’t let up on President Trump

August 07, 2017 12:48 PM

Re “Who’s really to blame for fake news? It may be the president” (Page 7A, Aug. 3): What a reach, even for an editorial page headline. At a minimum, your headline continues your daily attempts to undermine President Trump via misleading headlines, articles and editorials. Not one piece of evidence ties President Trump to Russia or any other of your favorite empty roadways. You go on to use The New York Times as well as Politfact as proof of his association with fake news. That in itself is a joke. You cleverly sidestep your claim of his working with Fox by a following paragraph beginning with “If that is true ...”

I fully understand it is “your” editorial page, however, just once at least admit he legally won the race (without bringing up the popular-vote total) over a very suspect candidate that has more skeletons in her (and her husband’s) closet which are being buried and avoided by our news medias obsession of trying to dig up and publicize unproven events. If anyone or group should be accused of participating in a witch hunt, it is you and your comrades in the nation’s news media.

Larry Dovichi, Modesto

