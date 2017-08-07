Letters to the Editor

Dale Parkinson: President Trump suffering from mental illness

August 07, 2017 12:41 PM

The President of the United States is mentally ill. His spokespeople have taken to repeating his nonsense statements, but prefacing them with a phrase like “the President believes...”

He seems to make decisions based on whoever speaks to him last. He truly thinks that the FBI, CIA, NSA, the court system and almost every news agency are all out to get him. Among the strongest proofs of his mental disability is his high regard for Alex Jones. Mental illness doesn’t have to be constant screaming lunacy. It can be what we see in Donald Trump and are reluctant to say out loud.

Dale Parkinson, Turlock

