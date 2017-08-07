Diane Kroeze: Obama wasn’t perfect, but he did try to keep his promises

How did Barack Obama divide the country? Was it because he tried to fulfill his campaign promise to end two Middle East wars and bring soldiers home? Or was it because he tried to close “Gitmo”? Was it because he believed in climate change and tried to put laws in place to keep the air cleaner? Or because he attempted to make companies and people liable for polluting waters?
Was Obama perfect? No human is. His communication skills as president could have been more open. Was he influenced by his own life experiences, such as racism? The Republican Congress shut him out. Was it partly because he was black?
Would you expect former President Bill Clinton to speak in Russia, of all places, for less than $500,000 for his charitable foundation at that? Such a coup!
Obama’s first term, Democrats and Republicans worked together for ACA. The Republican had a say in its creation.
Yes, ACA has problems. The National debt got worse when Bush started two wars and left them for Obama to clean up.
Donald Trump is a pathological liar, serial abuser and possibly very crooked. He’s more worried about his money than he is our adversary, Russia.
Diane Kroeze, Modesto
