Marilyn Rowland: Don’t miss Tischer’s ‘Billy Elliot’

August 07, 2017 12:26 PM

Paul Tischer has done it again. He has produced a stunning new show for his Modesto audience. It was an afternoon well spent, with everything you could wish for in musical theater: A believable story of a boy who wants to be a dancer, not a boxer; music by Elton John, whose work is well known; impressive ballet and tap dancing, choreographed by Rene Daveluy (who plays the role of the rehearsal accompanist); sets and costumes appropriate for the era.

You shouldn’t miss the performances next weekend. It’s a winner. Mitchell Welch, who plays Billy Elliot, spent six months learning to dance and his performance shows both dedication and talent. You will be glad you attended Billy Elliot: The Musical.

Marilyn Rowland, Modesto

