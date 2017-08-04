Bob Gould: Denying change in our climate just makes you out to be a fool

Re “Climate isn’t stable, and never will be” (Letters, Aug. 3): In response to the climate-change denier, let me suggest other deniers first do a little research before commenting. First, be sure you understand the greenhouse effect. Then confirm that CO2 is a greenhouse gas. Note that 850,000 years of data show that CO2 levels never exceeded 300 parts per million until recently. We are now above 400 ppm.
Burning carbon produces CO2. Google “global warming.” You will find complete agreement. Now goggle “climate change.” Again, complete agreement. All countries in the world agree. Only the GOP disagrees for obviously political reasons. Being conservative is fine, but don’t deny science. You just make a fool of yourself.
Bob Gould, Groveland
