Letters to the Editor

Thomas McDermott: Even if climate isn’t changing, we should stop using gas and coal

August 04, 2017 12:24 PM

Re “Climate isn’t stable, and never will be” (Letters, Aug. 3): For the sake of argument, let’s assume the writer is right. The climate is always changing and our actions have nothing to do with it. Why wouldn’t we seek out renewable energy anyway?

Powering our world in traditional ways, through fossil fuels and coal-power plants, is not sustainable. It takes a long time for those resources to form naturally, and we’re using them up much faster than they can be created. Meanwhile, the wind will always blow and the sun will always shine.

Your point about climate change not being an issue is demonstrably false, but even assuming our actions as a species aren’t warming the planet, seeking new renewable sources for our energy is vital for the continuation of our prosperity.

Thomas McDermott, Modesto

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Dubai's Torch Tower catches fire for the second time in two years

Dubai's Torch Tower catches fire for the second time in two years 0:39

Dubai's Torch Tower catches fire for the second time in two years
Total eclipse of the sun over U.S. Aug. 21 will cast a shadow even on Fresno 1:40

Total eclipse of the sun over U.S. Aug. 21 will cast a shadow even on Fresno
Step inside glammed-up home sold by Kylie Jenner for $3.15 million 1:04

Step inside glammed-up home sold by Kylie Jenner for $3.15 million

View More Video