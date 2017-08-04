Thomas McDermott: Even if climate isn’t changing, we should stop using gas and coal

Re “Climate isn’t stable, and never will be” (Letters, Aug. 3): For the sake of argument, let’s assume the writer is right. The climate is always changing and our actions have nothing to do with it. Why wouldn’t we seek out renewable energy anyway?
Powering our world in traditional ways, through fossil fuels and coal-power plants, is not sustainable. It takes a long time for those resources to form naturally, and we’re using them up much faster than they can be created. Meanwhile, the wind will always blow and the sun will always shine.
Your point about climate change not being an issue is demonstrably false, but even assuming our actions as a species aren’t warming the planet, seeking new renewable sources for our energy is vital for the continuation of our prosperity.
Thomas McDermott, Modesto
