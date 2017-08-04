Jack Heinsius: Forget immigrants, make citizens prove they’re worthy of being in America

Donald Trump has voiced strong support for a proposed immigration bill that would raise the economic and social status required for anyone seeking to obtain a green card. Another step in making America great!
Since this law would cut immigration by 50 percent, we will be effecting this greatness with half the people who might help make it happen.
If this is such a great idea for the people who want to enter the USA, how about those who are already here? We could apply the same standards to everybody and see if we, like the proposed immigrants, are worthy to be Americans. Those of us who don’t have the dollars, education, skills or connections would have to hotfoot it out of here.
Go to Mexico I guess – but there will be that wall thing; bummer! Though Mexico might charge an entry fee to supply ladders or shovels. This would help defray the cost they’ll incur in paying for that wall.
Jack Heinsius, Modesto
