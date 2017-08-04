Letters to the Editor

Jack Heinsius: Forget immigrants, make citizens prove they’re worthy of being in America

August 04, 2017 12:21 PM

Donald Trump has voiced strong support for a proposed immigration bill that would raise the economic and social status required for anyone seeking to obtain a green card. Another step in making America great!

Since this law would cut immigration by 50 percent, we will be effecting this greatness with half the people who might help make it happen.

If this is such a great idea for the people who want to enter the USA, how about those who are already here? We could apply the same standards to everybody and see if we, like the proposed immigrants, are worthy to be Americans. Those of us who don’t have the dollars, education, skills or connections would have to hotfoot it out of here.

Go to Mexico I guess – but there will be that wall thing; bummer! Though Mexico might charge an entry fee to supply ladders or shovels. This would help defray the cost they’ll incur in paying for that wall.

Jack Heinsius, Modesto

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Dubai's Torch Tower catches fire for the second time in two years

Dubai's Torch Tower catches fire for the second time in two years 0:39

Dubai's Torch Tower catches fire for the second time in two years
Total eclipse of the sun over U.S. Aug. 21 will cast a shadow even on Fresno 1:40

Total eclipse of the sun over U.S. Aug. 21 will cast a shadow even on Fresno
Step inside glammed-up home sold by Kylie Jenner for $3.15 million 1:04

Step inside glammed-up home sold by Kylie Jenner for $3.15 million

View More Video