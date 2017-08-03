Letters to the Editor

Shelly Scribner: If President Trump doesn’t like the job, he can fire himself

August 03, 2017 12:15 PM

We live in strange times; it’s like a reality show. All the people in the White House have lawyers to protect them from whom? President Trump is used to firing people, so he does. He must think we all work for his company. But he is wrong; we live in a democracy, and we all have rights. If he thinks the White House is a dump, we should have a homeless shelter there.

I love that people are trying to start good projects. Especially the young. If President Trump doesn’t like his job, fire him.

Shelly Scribner, Modesto

