Letters to the Editor

Bart Bartoni: Fall results in broken bones, and a lot of gratitude for those who have since helped

August 03, 2017 12:11 PM

On June 2, I fell and broke my hip and shoulder on Coffee Road. My thanks to the three gentlemen who stopped to help.

I was in Memorial Medical Center for a week and everybody was very attentive. I transferred to HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital on Coffee Road and was very impressed with the three hours of rehab I received daily from the fabulous therapists. The staff was amazing and the place was extremely clean. Sutter Health provided homecare and all the therapists and nurses were top-notch. Last but not least, I offer thanks to my many friends who wrote cards, visited, brought dinner or simply prayed for my recovery.

I’m not great at writing thank you cards, so please know how much I appreciate each and every one of you! Thank you from the bottom of my heart!

Bart Bartoni, Modesto

