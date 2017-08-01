Letters to the Editor

Rose Silva King: Finally, we’re doing something about the homeless problem

August 01, 2017 4:18 PM

Re “Agencies, architects begin planning homeless center” (Front page, July 28): Finally, something is being done about the homeless in Stanislaus County! A homeless center – yes! I realize this is just the beginning steps in what will be a long and arduous project, but it is a beginning. I wish to thank the Modesto City Council, especially Jenny Kenoyer, for its part in getting this started. I also wish to thank all of those businesses and individuals who have donated and continue to donate monies, time and talent to this much-needed project. Thank you!

Rose Silva King, Modesto

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Walk through the new Modesto Smart & Final Extra!

Walk through the new Modesto Smart & Final Extra! 1:30

Walk through the new Modesto Smart & Final Extra!
Investigators on scene of homicide in Turlock 0:52

Investigators on scene of homicide in Turlock

Homeless Outreach and Engagement Center opening in downtown Modesto 1:17

Homeless Outreach and Engagement Center opening in downtown Modesto

View More Video