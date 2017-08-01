Rose Silva King: Finally, we’re doing something about the homeless problem

Re “Agencies, architects begin planning homeless center” (Front page, July 28): Finally, something is being done about the homeless in Stanislaus County! A homeless center – yes! I realize this is just the beginning steps in what will be a long and arduous project, but it is a beginning. I wish to thank the Modesto City Council, especially Jenny Kenoyer, for its part in getting this started. I also wish to thank all of those businesses and individuals who have donated and continue to donate monies, time and talent to this much-needed project. Thank you!
Rose Silva King, Modesto
