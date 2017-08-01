John Mendosa: Climate has never been stable, and never will be

“The sky is falling, the sky is falling cried Henney Penney.” Have you liberals not read history? How about the medieval warm period, that started about the year 1000 and lasted until mid 1300? During this few hundred warmer years, prosperity flowered in Europe, knowledge and art, swamps dried up eliminating malaria carrying mosquitoes and the population expanded by 20 million – people thrived.
If you read on in history you find the “the little ice age” during these few hundred cooler years; crops failed, livestock died, people died by the millions due to the cold weather, and of course the Black Plague took hold. Why? Because people stayed indoors more and spread the disease through close contact.
I suggest you run to Foxy Loxy (Jerry Brown) and tell your story to him; he likes your story. But we normal people don’t care to hear it – climate has always changed and always will.
John Mendosa, Ceres
