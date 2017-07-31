Scott McRitchie: Not all golfers are wealthy, and councilwoman shouldn’t assume they are

Re “Service fee OK’d for paying city bills with debit or credit cards” (Front page, July 13): I was a bit disturbed by Modesto City Councilwoman Jenny Kenoyer’s comment about the new credit-card fees and golfers. “If they can afford to play golf, they can afford the fee,” was her comment.
I don’t play, but I have friends and relatives who enjoy the municipal courses. Many play with groups, like the Muni Niners or Creekside Ladybugs, or the SIRS men’s group, and not only enjoy the golf, but also the socializing and exercise. Their weekly golf gig keeps their bodies and minds young, while funding the courses. S.S.I. has stayed static while taxes, fees and utility bills have climbed in just the last couple of years, and that will continue.
Yes, a couple of bucks more to cover the fees might not deter most of the players. It was just Kenoyer’s assumption that all golfers are wealthy, and that is not an accurate statement. If they had the money, they would be playing beautiful courses at local country clubs. I’m sure these groups would be more than happy to have a city council member come to a gathering at the “clubhouse” to meet the folks and socialize with them.
Scott McRitchie, Riverbank
