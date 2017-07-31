Dennis Thomas: Don’t trust denim-wearing politician Jeff Denham

Well, it’s almost time to tell ol’ Jeff “Denim” goodbye.
A little over a year from now “JDenim” will be history. There’s no need to be sad “ol denim boy” made this farewell possible. He ignored his constituents, aligned himself with King Donald and when it was time to take a stand on healthcare, he said no. He was elected to serve the people, but lining his own pockets was the nature of his game. He’s just not a warm and fuzzy kind of guy. He lacks compassion for the people he represents. How long does he think we are going to take this abuse?
Maybe that’s why Jeff Denham always wears denim. Those denim jeans help him fend off everyone trying to take a bite out of him.
Knowing we have a year to plan for his exit parade we can make it really special. We could have everyone line the streets to his home. We could all dress in denim with one back pocket chewed up. Maybe we could shower him with almond hulls as he went by. I know, let’s donate a “denim dollar”to his favorite charity: himself. We’ll miss Jeff. Not.
Dennis Thomas, Modesto
