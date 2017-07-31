Cindy Peterson: Denham’s harshly conservative votes are predictable, look at his ratings

Rep. Jeff Denham may LOL (laugh outloud) in his political dreams. But the reality for his constituents is scary.
Here’s why: Denham’s 50-plus House votes to repeal Obamacare helped set up a potentially deadly Senate vote. Denham’s last repeal/replace “aye” helped allow GOP Senators to vote to deny health insurance coverage for millions of Americans.
Denham will keep targeting our health insurance and Planned Parenthood and cuts in taxes on wealthy corporations and individuals. How do we know? He has an above-average rating from harshly conservative FreedomWorks and 100 percent approval from two Koch brothers backed groups, Americans For Prosperity and American Energy Alliance.
Denham also is an ALEC (American Legislative Exchange Council) alumnus. What? From ALEC’s website: “ALEC alumni advance limited government, free market and federalism priorities at every level of elective office.” The ALEC site links to a document titled “State Legislators Guide to Repealing ObamaCare” ().
Vote for change in District 10.
Cindy Peterson, Turlock
Comments