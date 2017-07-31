Aaron Kaszian: Denham betrays those who helped our military by supporting Trump’s travel ban

Jeff Denham says he supports immigrants coming in the country the right way, but if that is the truth, why hasn’t he spoke out against President Trump’s travel ban? The ban makes no accommodations for those who have already completely gone through the vetting process and have been waiting to come over. Worse yet, it doesn’t even have an exemption for Army translators and other Iraqis who worked for the U.S. army. These brave people agreed to risk retaliation and put their lives and their families’ lives on the line based on the promise that we would bring them to the U.S.
Thousands of people and their families still face threats and intimidation. People who saved our soldiers’ lives are in danger because President Trump, and apparently Rep. Denham, don’t believe that people and countries should keep their word.
Who will ever agree to help our soldiers overseas again if we show that we won’t honor our commitments? The travel ban is unfair to people who are trying to come here through official channels and have served our troops, and it endangers our troops overseas. All this over fears of things that haven’t come to pass and likely won’t.
Aaron Kaszian, Turlock
