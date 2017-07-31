Loren D. Vincent: If you don’t like court costs, then don’t break the law

I read the article about the poor people complaining about having to pay court cost (“State’s courts must stop punishing the poor for being poor,” Page 1B, July 30). I learned a lesson from my old dad as a kid. When we did something wrong, we got a “whuppen,” as he called it. We finally learned if we did not want that to happen we did not act that way. If the poor people who are complaining about paying court cost did not break the law then they would not have to pay court cost. It is a very easy solution. Do not break the law if you do not want to do the time.
Loren D. Vincent, Turlock
