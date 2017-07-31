Letters to the Editor

Michael Fuller: A little more digging would reveal how few climate scientists actually signed petition

July 31, 2017 2:52 PM

Re “31,000 scientists deny warming” (Letters, July 18): With a little more digging around, the letter writer might have found the Wikipedia article about the so-called Oregon Petition, which cropped up in the late 1990s and includes 31,000 signatures. That article claims that “Myanna Lahsen said, ‘Assuming that all the signatories reported their credentials accurately, credentialed climate experts on the list are very few (39 at last count, it would seem).’”

And the writer doesn’t seem know, or care, what peer-reviewed journals are. I’m still baffled over what “human release of … methane, etc.,” is. Flatulence?

Michael Fuller, Turlock

