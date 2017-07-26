Robin Cole: Denham has a duty to protect our healthcare

Sadly, on Tuesday, the Republican held senate voted to move forward in voting to end the Affordable Care Act. We are lucky to have Senators Harris and Feinstein representing us in the senate. Call them and encourage them to fight for Obamacare, and filibuster what doesn’t meet the 'decent human being test'. You can also encourage friends and relatives in red states to contact their senators and encourage them to grow a spine and/or heart.
Eventually, the senate bill will have to go back to the house, where sadly, we have Jeff Denham, our alleged representative. There will be lots of back and forth before it can be passed into law. We will have a stronger voice in the 10th congressional district if we can get Jeff Denham to support us, the people that he says he represents. And if he doesn't, well, “Bye, bye Jeff” in November 2018. If you want to become more involved, check out organizations like MoveOn, Indivisible, Organizing for Action, & Planned Parenthood Action to help connect you with like-minded people who will help you get your voice heard.
Robin Cole, Tracy
Comments