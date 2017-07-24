Robert B. Cherenson: Stan Co. Fair highlights exceptional ag students

As a long-time large animal veterinarian in the region, it was such a pleasure to work with the 4-H and FFA kids and parents, and their livestock, at the Stanislaus County Fair. The animals were exquisite. It was obvious they received amazing care for many months. Their body condition and overall health was reflective of great stewardship. It was clear the kids worked hard inspiring trust with the animals and they taught them how to lead and display appropriately. There is an absolute symbiosis between human and animal.
The parents, 4-H leaders and agriculture teachers have made a tremendous commitment to the kids and livestock as well. For months, they have fostered, prompted and praised these great kids. In an era where there are so many societal problems, it is an absolute pleasure to see how fine kids can be, how well they are supported by adults and how amazing the cattle, sheep, goats, pigs, rabbits and poultry are. We are lucky to live in a county with these great citizens. Kudos to you all.
Robert B. Cherenson, Turlock
