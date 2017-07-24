Alex Paul Kiehl: Christians are winning the war against ISIS

Re “Brushed up on your Russian yet?” (Letters, July 12): The letter offers some mindless blather in accusing Christians, specifically Evangelicals, of having not studied their history and not being tough enough to tackle ISIS. How can anyone attempt to educate Christians on history when they are clearly unfamiliar with the subject? If they were familiar with it, they surely would have mentioned some of the instances in the past where Christians got the upper hand on the Muslims, including the Norman Conquest of Southern Italy, the First Crusade, the Reconquista, and the Great Turkish War, just to name a few. Yes, there are Christians suffering under ISIS control, but the U.S. led-coalition is on track to defeat ISIS. On July 20th, Secretary of Defense James Mattis said the U.S. is winning the war and ISIS is losing it. The ISIS army is slightly larger than 200,000 men strong. In the United States, there are more than 100 million Christian gun owners. That’s certainly more than enough to take on ISIS. Studying history is important.
Alex Paul Kiehl, Turlock
