Penny Sackett: Beware of new phone scam

I would like to know how to get rid of some calls I have been receiving lately. I receive at at least two calls a day from this scam. It starts off with , "Hello this is so-and-so from XYZ and I am speaking on a recorded line, can you hear me okay?"
Do not answer them, they want you to say “Yes” so they can use the recording of your voice saying yes to scam you. The numbers are always the same except for the last two so they can’t be blocked. It is very annoying. Be careful when you answer the phone.
Penny Sackett, Modesto
