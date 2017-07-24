Letters to the Editor

July 24, 2017 12:56 PM

Susan Moore: City agencies to thank for helping keep us seniors safe

The senior community residents of Tower Park reached out to traffic operations engineer, Mark Murphy, for help with speeding traffic on G and H Streets between 16th and 17th Streets, the area of three senior housing communities. Within the week, we had four 25-mph signs placed on both sides of 17th Street and G Street by assistant engineer David Eschoo, who also gave us two loading zones at our building.

In addition, we have contacted the MPD lieutenant for our district to ask for traffic speed monitoring. He has generously complied, and daily we are seeing speeders on 17th and G Streets being pulled over.

Our next project is for crosswalk code enforcement. In the process of circulating a petition for the city to enforce action against violators citywide, I have heard many horror stories from elderly citizens trying to cross G, H, I and J Streets.

Speeders and crosswalk violators, you are on notice. To our Modesto Police Department and our city traffic engineers, we thank you. And to the courteous drivers who graciously stop and let us cross, we thank you too. So do our young grandchildren.

Susan Moore, Modesto

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bispo sisters guide Mavericks at MVSL championships

Bispo sisters guide Mavericks at MVSL championships 2:05

Bispo sisters guide Mavericks at MVSL championships
See Dennis Quaid rock out at the Stanislaus County Fair 1:34

See Dennis Quaid rock out at the Stanislaus County Fair
Modesto boxer scraps game plan, decides to go with Plan B 1:25

Modesto boxer scraps game plan, decides to go with Plan B

View More Video