Letters to the Editor

July 21, 2017 12:58 PM

Yvonne Hudson: How can anyone be proud of President Trump?

Hey Trump supporters, are you still proud of your guy? Never in my life have I seen such a chaotic pretend president and an unbalanced administration.. The daily lies and bad decisions have made this country an outcast and joke on the world stage and have severely divided this country. Maybe if there had been a different president, the Republicans would’ve been more successful in working with Democrats. I only hope that in 2018 folks open their eyes and realize that governing the country takes integrity, honesty, transparency and love of our democracy. I don't speak Russian and shouldn't feel the need to learn it. It's depressing and alarming to see the direction this country seems to be going toward. Please wake up, get out of the fog that is Trump and become the patriots we need to be. This country has always been great, but that could change.

Yvonne Hudson, Modesto

