Collen Norby: Defending a free and fair internet requires your support

Net neutrality: all traffic on the Internet should be treated equally. Your broadband provider, which controls your access to the Internet, can't block or slow down the services or applications you use over the Web. Your Internet service provider can't create so-called fast or slow lanes that force content companies to pay an additional fee to deliver their content to customers faster.
Defending net neutrality is critical to our economic growth, job creation, free expression, education and civic engagement. In 2015 the Open Internet Order gave protection to net neutrality in law and gave the FCC the authority to enforce it. The Order subjected ISPs to tougher oversight and regulation from the FCC. Now the new chairman of the FCC, Ajit Pai, wants to dismantle this law.
Comment period ends on August 16th. Please call 202-418-1000 to express your disapproval to Pai including why net neutrality is personally important to you or to your work. If you’d rather write your concerns, put it on a postcard and mail it to Federal Communications Commission, 445 12th Street, SW Washington, DC 20554. Call your congressional representative. Fair and equal access needs to be maintained.
Colleen Norby, Modesto
