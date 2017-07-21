Jeff Morey: Expensive overpass requires upkeep

I have been traveling the 99 Freeway everyday for many years. I get on and off at the Pelendale Exit, and have seen the building process. If memory serves, the city spent well over 50 million on that overpass, so I have two comments to make. Why is it, when spending that much money, they still failed to fix the flooding that occurs each time there is a storm at the southwest corner of Sisk and Pelendale, in front of the Carl's Jr? And I fail to understand, after spending all that money to beautify those exits and entrances, why there are no weed barriers underneath the crushed gravel and river rocks that decorate that area? It looks terrible. After spending that much money, what would it have taken to solve the weed issue? I really wonder about the combined brain power of these people! If you're going to make it beautiful, than at least keep it that way! Or schedule landscapers more than twice a year!
Jeff Morey, Modesto
