Letters to the Editor

July 21, 2017 12:23 PM

Jeff Morey: Expensive overpass requires upkeep

I have been traveling the 99 Freeway everyday for many years. I get on and off at the Pelendale Exit, and have seen the building process. If memory serves, the city spent well over 50 million on that overpass, so I have two comments to make. Why is it, when spending that much money, they still failed to fix the flooding that occurs each time there is a storm at the southwest corner of Sisk and Pelendale, in front of the Carl's Jr? And I fail to understand, after spending all that money to beautify those exits and entrances, why there are no weed barriers underneath the crushed gravel and river rocks that decorate that area? It looks terrible. After spending that much money, what would it have taken to solve the weed issue? I really wonder about the combined brain power of these people! If you're going to make it beautiful, than at least keep it that way! Or schedule landscapers more than twice a year!

Jeff Morey, Modesto

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Avoid danger while pounding the pavement

Avoid danger while pounding the pavement 1:20

Avoid danger while pounding the pavement
Watch moon photo bomb Hubble telescope's shot of Mars 1:31

Watch moon photo bomb Hubble telescope's shot of Mars
Here's how NASA will study Earth's energy during total solar eclipse in August 1:32

Here's how NASA will study Earth's energy during total solar eclipse in August

View More Video