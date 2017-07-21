Efren Martinez: Please pray for all affected by forest fire

Lately I've been in a disturbing mood because when I see a forest fire, I see more then the land being decimated by the flames. I see our wilderness animals frightened, fleeing and being burned alive. I also see our forest being slaughtered by the flames. All life is precious to me, especially Mother Earth. In your daily prayers, please remember not only pray to keep our fire fighters safe, but also to give them the strength they need to keep up the fight against the fire. Pray for the safety of our forest.
Efren Martinez, Modesto
