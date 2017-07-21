Letters to the Editor

July 21, 2017 11:39 AM

Jennifer Schuler: Thank you is not enough for stranger’s good deed

When my husband and I got serious about getting out of debt we changed to a cash based system. At the time of our son's birth in May, all the money for the month was kept in envelopes, along with some gift cards from the baby shower, and our checkbook. You can understand our distress when we discovered the entirety of our envelope system was missing. After searching and investigating we realized that, in a sleep deprived new parent state, my husband had placed them on top of the car and driven away. We had to close our checking account and dip into our emergency fund to scrape through the month. We had no way of knowing that earlier that morning, an angel had found them and was waiting for the end of his construction shift to bring it by our house. My husband answered the door as I was caring for the newborn. The man wouldn't take any money, didn't even leave his name. He returned all of it. I just need him to know the difference he made for our family. I need to say thank you. Even though those words will never be sufficient. Thank you Sir!

Jennifer Schuler, Modesto

