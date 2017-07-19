Letters to the Editor

July 19, 2017 2:26 PM

John Gerling: Look at all the facts before denying climate change

Re “31,000 scientists deny warming” (Letters, July 18): The letter conveniently omits some interesting facts related to the argument against man-made global warming. For starters, the title of petition (Global Warming Petition Project). A simple Google search reveals far more links to credible debunking than support. For example, the 31,000+ signatories represents a very small fraction of the total number of scientists worldwide, and an even smaller fraction of actual climatologists. But perhaps the most condemning was a deceptive attempt by the petition promoters to link a supporting manuscript with the National Academy of Sciences. In a rare public statement the NAS subsequently disclaimed any association with the petition, stating it does not reflect the conclusions of numerous expert reports published by NAS. One very true statement in the letter is that the debate is not over. Indeed, it never will be. Neither the spread of propaganda nor the willingness by some to accept it as fact will ever die.

John Gerling, Modesto

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

How to properly fit a life jacket in English and Spanish language

How to properly fit a life jacket in English and Spanish language 1:23

How to properly fit a life jacket in English and Spanish language
Here's what Oroville Dam spillway repair work looks like as we pass mid-July 2:18

Here's what Oroville Dam spillway repair work looks like as we pass mid-July
Watch Justin Timberlake have a Simba moment with a Roseville baby 1:06

Watch Justin Timberlake have a Simba moment with a Roseville baby

View More Video