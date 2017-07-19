John Gerling: Look at all the facts before denying climate change

Re “31,000 scientists deny warming” (Letters, July 18): The letter conveniently omits some interesting facts related to the argument against man-made global warming. For starters, the title of petition (Global Warming Petition Project). A simple Google search reveals far more links to credible debunking than support. For example, the 31,000+ signatories represents a very small fraction of the total number of scientists worldwide, and an even smaller fraction of actual climatologists. But perhaps the most condemning was a deceptive attempt by the petition promoters to link a supporting manuscript with the National Academy of Sciences. In a rare public statement the NAS subsequently disclaimed any association with the petition, stating it does not reflect the conclusions of numerous expert reports published by NAS. One very true statement in the letter is that the debate is not over. Indeed, it never will be. Neither the spread of propaganda nor the willingness by some to accept it as fact will ever die.
John Gerling, Modesto
