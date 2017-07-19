Rosse Hunter: We must protect net neutrality

In 2015 we got protection from corporations (AT&T, Comcast, Verizon, etc.) who want to hijack our internet freedom of speech, but it’s again under corporate attack. The internet was invented and implemented thanks to many individuals. Internet service providers (ISPs) have capitalized on this shared work of others and already charge us for access, but now want to charge even more to give a few elites faster, better access than the rest of us. Loss of net neutrality will hurt most Americans since internet use is virtually universal. Our communication in business, shopping, news, research, social media, movies and gaming will be limited or possibly cut off. We have a 230-year-contract with our country for equality and freedom. Equal internet access is indispensable to us all. Losing net neutrality would put a freedom largely out of reach even from those who are constantly told they are fighting for our freedoms.
For more information on how this would limit your online access and how to comment to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) before 8-16-17, go to fightforthefuture.com or theverge.com. Be sure to contact your Senators' offices. Don’t let corporations pressure the FCC to sell our freedom.
Rosse Hunter, Oakdale
