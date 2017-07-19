Robert Wright: Hold republicans accountable for the promises they can’t keep

The Republicans have egg on their face. What more could they ask for? They own the trifecta. President Obama, Harry Reid and Nancy Pelosi had the capacity and stroke to move the Affordable Care Act, without a single Republican vote. The Republicans have the greatest deal maker in the history of the world, along with a Republican majority in the senate and house, and lack the stroke and capacity to get any major legislation done. Whether the Republicans like it or not, they now own everything going forward. Blaming the Democrats who are in the minority for your incompetence and short comings will only appease your base. History books will be written and the words on the pages will point the finger directly at the 45th President and the 114 Congress. There's a lesson to be learned here; campaigning for 7 years on shallow and empty promises actually makes governing harder.
Robert Wright, Hilmar
Comments