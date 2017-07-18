Letters to the Editor

July 18, 2017 12:46 PM

Bruce R. Frohman: What does Denham really think about climate change?

Re “31,000 scientists deny warming” (Letters, July 18): We don't need scientists to tell us that the globe is warming. In 1980's Modesto summers, we would have three very hot days followed by three pleasant days. Now, we have over ten consecutive days of 100+ degree heat and more days over 90. Reports of warmer climate are reported all over the world. Is it true that Congressman Jeff Denham actually supported a study of global warming by the military? Since the subject has already been studied extensively, the expenditure sounds like a waste of money. As Denham supports the president who removed us from the Paris Climate Accord, he remains on the list of climate change deniers. With Jeff Denham's real agenda exposed, anything he does differently from the past is just political posturing to save his seat. A recent Bee letter said 31,000 scientists world wide deny climate change? What are their fields of expertise? How many millions of scientists exist? In this era of fake alternative facts, we need to use common sense to determine the truth.

Bruce R. Frohman, Modesto

