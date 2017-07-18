Leroy Egenberger: Elected leaders have a duty to protect America from Trump

I call on congressman Jeff Denham and other members of congress, together with members of the senate, to pass a no confidence motion on President Donald Trump, and to demand that he resign. He has denied the reality of climate change. He has placed in his cabinet, directors whose values weaken the agencies they serve, people such as Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, and Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke. The president has a verifiable narcissistic personality disorder. The president continually aggrandizes himself, picks personal fights with opponents, and advances his own financial interests. Before he does more harm nationally and internationally, it is an act of patriotism to demand his resignation.
Leroy Egenberger, Modesto
