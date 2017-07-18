Phyllis Hiemstra: MID salaries match the great work they do

Re “One reason for high power bill: Generous pay for MID workers” (Front page, July 16): You're not comparing MID fairly! An apples for apples comparison would be to our neighboring municipalities TID, SSJID, OID, SOCAL Edison, Texas, maybe Michigan. Our county agency doesn't provide this same service. You’re trying to get the MID customers up in arms again, against their own municipality, who I may add, provides a second-to-none service. People who read that article may not think twice who you compare MID to, that’s why I must speak out. To what end do you continue to pick on MID? You call out MID many times a year and its one of the few employers that pay fair wages for their employees who work diligently to provide you the very water and electricity you need and want to live comfortably, the very thing you so easily turn off and on for your creature comforts. Before getting on Modesto Bee's band wagon, read "The Greening of Paradise Valley", found on MID's website. It is a great read!
Phyllis Hiemstra, Modesto
