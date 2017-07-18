Dave Tucker: Climate change petition lacks credibility

Re “31,000 scientists deny warming” (Letters, July 18): The petition signed by “31,000 scientists” was originated by A. B. Robinson, a crackpot who founded the Oregon Institute of Science and Medicine. Wikipedia provides the following information: In his monthly newsletter "Access to Energy", Robinson argues that nuclear radiation can be good for you, advocates for a revival of nuclear power, attacks climate science as a “false religion” that will enslave mankind, and condemns public education, instead favoring home schooling. The petition has no credibility, since it does not represent climate scientists but represents 0.3 percent of all US science graduates in the US. Robinson does not provide the protocols of his method of collecting these signatures. In the professional field of climate science, the consensus is unequivocal: human activities are causing climate change and additional anthropogenic CO2 may cause great disruption to the climate.
Dave Tucker, Riverbank
