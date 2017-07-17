Ron Keeler: Obama was the first to sell us out to the Russians, not Trump

Re “Brushed up on your Russian yet?” (Letters, June 12). The letter said: “So how many of these genius evangelical Christians ‘believe’ they are smart enough to learn the Russian language (let alone read and write it) once so-called President Donald Trump completes his sellout to V. Putin?” He ends his diatribe with, “Study History!”
Well, here’s a history lesson: March 20, 2012, “so-called” President Obama is caught on a live microphone whispering into the ear of then Russian President Daniil Medvedev about how he (Obama) will have more flexibility concerning missile defense after his election. President Medvedev responds by saying, “I understand. I will transmit this information to Vladimir.”
News Flash: Obama sold out to the Russians years ago. The need to read, write and understand Russian? Nyet. I would like the letter write to transcribe for us, in Russian, “The sky is falling!”
Ron Keeler, Oakdale
