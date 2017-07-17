John Goold: Anti-Obamacare Republicans turn out to be all hat and no cattle

Now that the Republicans in Congress have shown their true colors by exempting themselves from Obamacare, a failed healthcare plan that a Democratic Congress ignorantly forced on the rest of us (now that we’ve passed the bill we get to see what’s in it) in the dead of night, can there be any doubt that the Washington elite only care about themselves? So many bills passed over the last eight years claiming to repeal and replace Obamacare, but when it came to being in charge and actually doing something, House Republicans had nothing realistic to offer. Senate Republicans had even less to propose. In the end, our elected Republicans were all hat and no cattle.
Why do we keep electing these imbeciles to Congress? I’ve repeatedly voted against these elite, feckless politicians so I do not know.
John Goold, Modesto
Comments