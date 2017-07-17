Dwight Horning: Denying climate change makes no sense, except for fatalists

I am having a difficult time understanding the basis for denial of climate change or global warming. Denial seems to generally fall into two categories:
1) Saying the climate always changes and this is normal, or,
2) Climate scientists are in a conspiracy to promote the concept of global warming.
The climate is changing as measured by objective data such as ocean temperatures and temperatures around the world, even in polar regions. These changes are happening fast. The planet is heating up and we will see widespread devastation from rising seas and intolerably hot conditions very soon. The speed with which this is occurring is not normal. We are in the midst of a sixth Great Extinction and mankind might be a victim of this one. Will we ignore it, or take weak, ineffectual measures? Or will we fight for our planet and our survival?
Dwight Horning, Modesto
